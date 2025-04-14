Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Emmy winning Upstairs Downstairs actress Jean Marsh has died at 90

Emmy-winning 'Upstairs, Downstairs' actress Jean Marsh has died at 90

Updated on: 14 April,2025 11:04 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Marsh was popularly known for her role as Mrs. Rose Buck, the household's parlormaid, in the British drama 'Upstairs, Downstairs'

Emmy-winning 'Upstairs, Downstairs' actress Jean Marsh has died at 90

Jean Marsh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Emmy-winning 'Upstairs, Downstairs' actress Jean Marsh has died at 90
x
00:00

Jean Marsh, the Emmy-winning actress and co-creator of the acclaimed 1970s British drama 'Upstairs, Downstairs,' has died at the age of 90, reported Deadline.


The cause of her death was due to complications from dementia, according to her close friend Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who shared the news with the New York Times, as quoted by Deadline. The actress reportedly passed away in London on Sunday.


Marsh was popularly known for her role as Mrs. Rose Buck, the household's parlormaid, in the British drama 'Upstairs, Downstairs'.


In 1975, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the show.

According to Deadline, the British series ran from 1971 through 1975, encompassing 68 episodes. It was later revived in 2010 for two seasons for BBC One, tracing the family after the events of the mothership under a new king and featuring Marsh reprising her role.

Marsh's other notable credits include Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy, The Eagle Has Landed, sitcom 9 to 5, 1985's Return to Oz, Willow, and an uncredited role in Elizabeth Taylor's Cleopatra.

She also co-created another series, 1991's The House of Eliott, about two aspiring fashion designers in 1920s London.

According to Deadline, in 2011, the actress suffered a stroke and heart attack shortly after the Upstairs, Downstairs revival began filming. Despite her ailing health condition, the actress retained a positive outlook towards life

In 2012, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK