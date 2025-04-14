Kareena shared a series of pictures announcing that she is collaborating with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran for their upcoming film Daayra

Kareena Kapoor, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Listen to this article It’s happening! Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran come on board for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor and Meghna Gulzar together—can it get any better? This is not just a rumour; this is happening. Kareena Kapoor herself took to her social media to announce this grand collaboration. In a recent post, Kareena shared a series of pictures announcing that she is collaborating with Meghna Gulzar and none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran for their upcoming film Daayra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor and Meghna Gulzar to team up for Daayra

While sharing this happy news on her social media, Kareena wrote, "I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared the same pictures and wrote, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Meanwhile, the captain of the ship, Meghna Gulzar, while sharing her thoughts about the film, wrote, "When the lines of Law and Justice cross. Thrilled to embark on DAAYRA with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A much-anticipated journey with Junglee Pictures and my co-writers Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)

Earlier reports suggested that Kareena Kapoor would join hands with Ayushmann Khurrana to work with Meghna Gulzar, but it looks like there have been a few changes in the film.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again along with Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. Before this, she worked in Rajesh A. Krishnan’s directorial Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film was a heist comedy and earned rave reviews from the audience.

On Sunday, Kareena attended a jewellery brand event in Dubai. At the event, she surprised her fans by grooving to her hit song Chammak Challo from Ra.One.