Residents should exercise caution, the BMC said and advised the public to not step out of their homes unless necessary

Kurla station was inundated/ Sameer Syyed Abedi

Listen to this article Heavy rains lash Mumbai, several areas inundated; trains disrupted, holiday for schools, colleges declared x 00:00

Mumbai experienced significant rainfall early this morning, recording over 300 mm in various parts of the city between 1 am and 7 am. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, disrupting suburban train services.

Due to inclement weather, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for the first session of all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges in the Mumbai BMC region. Authorities will examine the situation later before deciding on the second session.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Heavy rain is also expected today. To avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," stated a BMC communique.

🌧️Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.



🏫Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

Residents should exercise caution, the BMC said and advised the public to not step out of their homes unless necessary; the BMC also urged the citizens to not believe in any rumours.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today. In the wake of continuous rains, the entire machinery of the BMC is working on the field. Mumbaikar are requested not to believe in any rumours. Also to step out of the house only if it is necessary. In case of an emergency, call 1916 for immediate assistance," it stated.

Mumbai rainfall:

The civic agency said that in the 22 hours till 6 am on July 8, the island city witnessed an average of 110.10 mm of rainfall, the Eastern suburbs saw 150.53 mm of rainfall and the Western suburbs saw 146.35 mm of rainfall.

Highest rainfall (in millimetres)

Eastern Suburbs

Veer Savarkar Marg Mun. school

315.6

MCMCR, Powai

314.6

Collector Colony Mun. School

221.2

Nutan Vidya Mandir

190.6

LBS Marg Mun. School

189.0

South Mumbai

Pratiksha Nagar Mun. School

220.2

Sewri Koliwada Mun. School

185.8

Rawali Camp

176.3

Dharavi Kala Killa Mun. School

165.8

B Nadkarni Park Mun. School

156.6

Western suburbs

Malpa Dongari Mun. School

292.2

Chakala Mun. School

278.2

Aarey Colony Mun. School

259.0

HBT Mun. School

255.0

Nariyal wadi school

241.6

Railway Traffic: Both Central Railway's Main and Harbour Rail Traffic were restored from 06.45 am.



BEST Traffic:

1. BEST Traffic on LBS Road diverted via Vinoba Bhave Road, Kurla. From 0320 hrs.

2. Dahisar Subway route no-709 diverted via Ghartan Pada Bridge. From 0400 hrs.

3. Gandhi Market route no 521 & 368 diverted via Bhau Daji Road. From 0400 hrs.

4. Andheri Subway route no 251,4,84,202,203 diverted via D N Nagar. From 0430 hrs.

5. Tilak road route no 521 diverted via Sharda Cinema. From 0430 hrs.

6. Sainath Subway Malad route 345 & 460 diverted via Madina Manzil flyover Goregaon. From 0430 hrs

7. Sainath Subway Malad route no 281 curtailed at Sainath road. From 0430 hrs.

8. Shiv Shrushti Kurla route 361 & 363 diverted via Kurla Signal. From 0500hrs.

9. Kurla Signal route no 58,59,60 diverted via Amar Mahal Suman Nagar. From 0500hrs.

10 .Govandi Stn route no 360 & 364 diverted via Deonar village. From 0545 hrs.