Updated on: 08 July,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sindhudurg.

Several areas in city were inundated/ Sourced Photo

NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai to prevent flooding amid heavy rains
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed troops in many places due to heavy rain, anticipating major waterlogging. The Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain in Mumbai for the next three hours.


NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sindhudurg. The NDRF has also stationed three teams in Andheri and one in Nagpur to avert adverse situations and offer a proper response in the event of flooding.



Western Railway said that suburban trains are running up to 10 minutes late as heavy rains caused water levels to rise above the lines between Matunga Road and Dadar. High-capacity water pumps are utilised to drain water from the tracks.

Following heavy rains, traffic halted on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), nearly 300 mm of rain fell in Mumbai between 1 and 7 am today.

Central Railways reported that some trains were cancelled owing to heavy rainfall. The BMC maintained that their complete equipment is operating on the ground and encouraged Mumbai residents not to accept misinformation. Waterlogging and disruptions to suburban rail services were recorded in low-lying districts like Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

At King's Circle, a commuter stated, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) stated that many of its buses were diverted due to waterlogging.

Mumbai rainfall

Mumbai saw severe rain from 8:00 am on July 7, 2024, to 6:00 am on July 8, 2024, with the Central, Eastern, and Western suburbs receiving average rainfalls of 110.10 mm, 150.53 mm, and 146.35 mm, respectively. 

