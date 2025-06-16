Breaking News
Horoscope today, June 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 17 June,2025 03:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 17.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Use advantages you have at the right time and in the right manner. Keep communication clear even if it means being blunt. 
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment, relishing every second of it.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Consciously complete must do chores even if hoping they will disappear as if by magic.
Cosmic tip: Control negative thoughts as situations are set right by questioning your own role in the situation.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Luck has changed gradually and consistently. Think about it. A brain storming session focuses on your ideas.
Cosmic tip: Patiently persevere in getting some work sorted out that has been complicated by someone.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A day of annoying last minute work has to be completed before you can leave office. A quiet home is a haven of peace. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously de-stress by taking up a creative hobby.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Assigned to deal with more responsibility is a compliment since you’ve drawn in considerable more business for the company. Work travel increases.
Cosmic tip: Consider different points of view instead of brushing them off.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A confused karmic cycle draws in changes and then betters them miraculously. Some seriously consider a voluntary transfer. 
Cosmic tip: Look at ways to improve home routines; for example, mealtimes and sleeping time.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Make a wish after thinking about it carefully, realizing outcomes as a result of it manifesting. Estranged couples enter a karmic cycle of reconciliation. 
Cosmic tip: Learning lessons life has to teach helps decision making.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Meeting someone who makes a difference in your life is karmic justice and karma playing its role. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for actions being taken, being willing to deal with repercussions.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A cousin calls with unusual news. Pointing out a mistake to a colleague requires appropriate language and diplomacy. Eat healthy food.
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind-set positive to keep this karmic cycle flowing smoothly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Completing work is first priority, keeping other equally important tasks on hold for today at least.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this reunion with school friends. There are so many blanks to fill about intervening years.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A karmic cycle of work related travel begins (much to your annoyance). A promotion may be just slightly delayed. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware everyone has a different personality, dealing with that special person accordingly.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Taking a short two day break makes a good change from normal busy routines. 
Cosmic tip: Make a wish keeping all facts in mind since this is a karmic cycle of dreams coming true.

