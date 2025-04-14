Randeep chose to mark the festival of Baisakhi with a heartfelt visit to his homeland in Rohtak, Haryana and revealed he gorged on home cooked meals

Picture Courtesy/Randeep Hooda's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'Went to the heart of ‘Jaat’ land': Randeep Hooda visits his village in Rohtak for Baisakhi x 00:00

Actor Randeep Hooda surprised fans with an unannounced visit to a local theatre in Chandigarh, where his latest hit film Jaat was being screened. Following the visit, he traveled to his ancestral home in Rohtak, which he proudly tagged as the 'heart of Jaat land.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep chose to mark the festival of Baisakhi with a heartfelt visit to his homeland in Rohtak, Haryana and revealed he gorged on home cooked meals.

“I went to the heart of Jaat land and my ancestral town, Rohtak with my brother, director and honorary, the visionary behind Jaat a the film. We had some delicious home cooked Haryanvi food and choorma at my Kaka’s house and what better to see packed screens for Jaat with audiences showering so much love along with seetis and taalis”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

A source close to the actor added that Randeep has always worn his identity with pride.

The source added: “This visit was personal and symbolic — the success of Jaat brought him back to where it all began. It was an emotional, proud moment for him to share this triumph with his people. To be around his family truly meant the world to him”.

In his latest release, Randeep plays the deadly antagonist Ranatunga locking horns with Sunny Deol’s character Jaat. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has raked in Rs 40.25 crore since its release on April 10.

The film is based on a remote coastal village, where a criminal named Varadaraja Ranatunga terrorizes the locals. A traveling stranger's encounter with his men uncovers the villagers' suffering.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela is doing a dance number in the film.

“Jaat” features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the director of photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever