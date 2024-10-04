Small 25-metre patch, which was held up by 17 hutments, now cleared; will save commuters up to 20 minutes

Vehicle passing through the unfinished Kalina-BKC road on Friday

Seventeen hutments that had stalled the Kalina-BKC connectivity road project for nearly three years have finally agreed to relocate, clearing the way for the project’s completion. The MMRDA had completed most of the road three years ago, but progress was blocked by residents of Watchman Chawl, who refused to vacate their homes and even took the matter to court. Three days ago, the MMRDA opened the road for commuters, and it is now partially accessible to four-wheelers. Once fully completed, the road is expected to save 15-20 minutes of travel time.

The Kalina-BKC connectivity road begins next to the main gate of Mumbai University on CST Road in Kalina, Santacruz East. The MMRDA started construction in 2019 and has completed 90 per cent of the road from BKC. However, the project was delayed by the refusal of Watchman Chawl residents, whose 17 houses and shops had occupied the remaining portion.

The houses that will be demolished. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Watchman Chawl, located on CST Road near Mumbai University, has houses that are nearly 80 years old. The residents say their ancestors worked as watchmen at the university and built their homes nearby long ago.

In 2020-2021, many residents who agreed to the MMRDA’s terms were relocated to SRA projects in Appa Pada, Malad. However, 17 households, including shop owners, initially refused to accept the offer. Last year, the MMRDA proposed relocating them to Nehru Nagar, Kurla, but this was also declined. In January, a mid-day report “BKC shortcut road blocked by MU watchmen” highlighted the issue. Recently, after negotiations, the residents agreed to move to another location in suburbs.

The unfinished road being used by vehicles. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Speaking to mid-day, the Lotankar family, who has lived in the area for over 100 years, said, “We now agree with the MMRDA plan, and they have promised us a good relocation in Mumbai. We are happy with it. The MMRDA has completed most of the road, and we will shift soon.”

A local shopkeeper said, “We also have agreed to the MMRDA plan. We have run our shops for over 50 years, but we now accept the need for relocation.”

The houses that will be demolished by MMRDA

The Lotankar family further said, “Two months ago, the MMRDA met with us and promised us housing in a good area. We’ve been here for nearly 100 years, and we’ll miss the greenery and our garden, but we are ready to relocate.”

mid-day also contacted MMRDA officials, but they refused to comment.

2020-2021

Year some of the residents relocated to SRA projects

15-20 mins

Estimated travel time to be saved once the road is complete