According to MMRDA, the OSD is associated with the cable-stayed bridge which is a part of the SCLR Extension Project, enforcing connectivity between Vakola Nallah and Panbai International School on the Western Express Highway

Pic/MMRDA

Listen to this article Mumbai: MMRDA achieves major milestone in SCLR extension project, initiates launch of OSD for the cable-stayed bridge x 00:00

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said that the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project has achieved a major milestone following the initiation of the establishment of OSD above the Western Express Highway (WEH).

"The development of SCLR is an ongoing project of MMRDA which falls under the directives of the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP). The SCLR Extension is a huge project that incorporates a budget of Rs. 670 crore and it extends to a length of 5.40 km including a 1.20 km MTNL arm. Upon its successful completion, the SCLR Extension will grant numerous benefits in the name of connectivity to the residents of the MMR, including the provision of signal-free rides between the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. As the SCLR is anticipated to be opened in May 2024, the launch marks a huge accomplishment for the successful progression of this prestigious project," MMRDA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MMRDA, the OSD is associated with the cable-stayed bridge which is a part of the SCLR Extension Project, enforcing connectivity between Vakola Nallah and Panbai International School on the Western Express Highway.

"The OSD is utilized in the cable-stayed bridge owing to its prominent qualities, like low self-weight and enhanced strength compared to concrete or composite girder bridges. Hence, its use substantially reduces the size and count of the piers, making it a valuable addition to the innovative cable-stayed bridge. Also, the OSD employs E-410 Grade Steel which is known for its superior quality, and it will be painted with corrosion-resistant paint to improve its resilience and longevity. The bridge will include 58 pieces of the OSD and the dimension of each piece is 4 x 10.5 m to 17.50 m. The welding process for the pieces will continue to proceed at the workshop in Wada. At present, two pieces have been launched and the establishment of the remaining pieces will conclude the launch by February 2024. Furthermore, the launch’s completion will commence the remaining duties like cable-stressing, concrete work, and asphalt work," MMRDA said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns

The necessity for a cable-stayed bridge

The MMRDA further said that the SCLR Phase-I will incorporate an intersection above the Vakola Flyover on the WEH, which is designed to facilitate the movement of traffic between Kalina and Andheri.

"The length of the bridge is beyond 200 m, and a cable-stayed bridge is more suited for longer spans than bridges made of concrete. In particular, the length of the cable-stayed bridge is about 215 m, and its width ranges from 10.5 m to 17.5 m. The weight of the deck approximately adds up to 1780 metric tonnes. Moreover, the height of the bridge from ground level is 22 m, and the bridge is constructed 9 m above the Vakola Flyover. This level of elevation from the ground emphasizes the necessity for a cable-stayed bridge, as it can supersede suspension bridges in their capacity to withstand extensive pressure," MMRDA said.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of the MMRDA, said, "The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is heading towards a promising new direction with innovative projects that elevate connectivity and sustainability. The SCLR Extension Project is one of our numerous unique pathways to transform urban infrastructure, and it will offer some much-needed connectivity from the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway to the thriving commercial complexes at the BKC. Thus, once it is completed, the elevated corridor will offer huge assistance to the alleviation of traffic congestion in and around the respective regions. We have currently achieved a physical progress of 92 per cent in the SCLR Phase-I. Hence, the launch of the Orthotropic Steel Decks for the cable-stayed bridge in the SCLR becomes yet another proud accomplishment of MMRDA in embracing innovation and modern technology to meet the new-age demands of the MMR."