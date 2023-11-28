Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Hi tech cameras to rein in speedsters on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road

Hi-tech cameras to rein in speedsters on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road

Premium

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

MMRDA to install spot speed cameras and section speed cameras on sea bridge, connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva

Hi-tech cameras to rein in speedsters on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road

There will be 40 cameras monitoring speed on the MTHL. Pic/Rane Ashish


As India's longest sea bridge, connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva, is scheduled to be opened in the coming months, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is preparing for a unique approach to road safety. MMRDA has announced the deployment of cutting-edge cameras strategically positioned over the expansive 22-kilometre bridge to combat speeding.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sewri mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news mumbai transport

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK