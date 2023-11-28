Hi-tech cameras to rein in speedsters on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road

MMRDA to install spot speed cameras and section speed cameras on sea bridge, connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva
There will be 40 cameras monitoring speed on the MTHL. Pic/Rane Ashish
As India's longest sea bridge, connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva, is scheduled to be opened in the coming months, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is preparing for a unique approach to road safety. MMRDA has announced the deployment of cutting-edge cameras strategically positioned over the expansive 22-kilometre bridge to combat speeding.