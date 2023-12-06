Grand monument, which comprises museum and exhibition gallery spaces, expected to be completed in 36 months

A conceptual design of the memorial. Pic/MMRDA

Listen to this article Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The Dr B R Ambedkar memorial won`t be finished until 2026 More than 35 per cent of the work has been completed The statue comprises structural steel armature skeleton clad with bronze metal skin panels

The Dr B R Ambedkar memorial, which is being built at the Indu Mills compound in Dadar, won't be finished until 2026, but more than 35 per cent of the work has been completed, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

An MMRDA official said, “The anticipated date of completion is May 2026. In total, 36 months are required to complete the project—30 for the statue and six for external development work. The detailed construction schedule by M/s Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited is awaited. To date, 35 per cent of the work has been completed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Progress report

He added, “If we look at the components-wise progress, ancillary structures are 52 per cent complete; 95 per cent of work related to two parking basements has been finished; 80 per cent of work related to the entrance plaza has been completed while 70 per cent of the lecture hall, 75 per cent of the library and 55 per cent of auditorium and exhibition foyer work has been completed.”

An aerial view of the under-construction project at the Indu Mills compound in Dadar. Pic/Atul Kamble

The official said, “If we talk about the progress of monument and statue, overall 18 per cent of work has been completed of which 45 per cent of pedestal building work is in progress.” The statue comprises a structural steel armature skeleton clad with bronze metal skin panels. A 25-foot model has been approved by the government of Maharashtra and the work of the statue in 1:1 scale in thermocol for preparing moulds for bronze panels will start shortly.

In August this year, a parliamentary committee on the welfare of scheduled cast and scheduled tribes, chaired by MP Kirit Solanki, visited the site of the memorial. The panel, comprising 30 members, including 25 Members of Parliament, had the opportunity to witness the grandeur and significance of the memorial firsthand. The committee was presented with a detailed overview of the construction and design of the memorial by MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

Statue details

The highlight of the memorial complex is the 350-foot bronze statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which will be atop a 100-foot-tall pedestal. The pedestal building comprises Chaitya Hall, which has 24 copper-clad rib domes; an internal spiral ramp, museum and exhibition gallery spaces and five lifts to transport visitors from the hall to the statue base.

The complex also boasts 68 per cent open green areas, providing a serene and peaceful environment for visitors. There is also a research centre with a 100-seat lecture hall and library block, as well as an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 seats. An open meditation area spanning 1,050 square metres is also included in the design.

The project includes the development of a promenade along the seafront, enhancing the overall experience for visitors, and has been designed with green building certification in mind, showcasing the commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. A total of R1,089.95 crore will be spent on the project.

350 ft

Bronze statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar