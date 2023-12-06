Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: BMC gears up ahead of commemoration

G North ward, which is making the arrangements, has set up drinking water system, health services, toilets and temporary shelters in and around Dadar

A shaded waiting area has been set up for attendees

Ahead of the 67th death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, BMC has set up a number of facilities

Ahead of the 67th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Wednesday, December 6, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a number of facilities including huge tents, toilets, mobile charging points, and creches for people who will be visiting Chaityabhoomi.



Temporary toilets have been installed at multiple locations. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Every year, lakhs of people visit Shivaji Park and Rajgrih (a residence of Dr Ambedkar) in Dadar to mark his death anniversary, known as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The BMC will provide temporary shelters, canopies, VIP rooms, a control room, ambulances, health care services, drinking water system, bathrooms, toilets, mobile charging facilities with an electrical system, etc. A creche facility at Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park for women and newborns has been added by the BMC this year.



A dedicated space for the Mumbai Fire Brigade

“The tributes at Chaityabhoomi will be telecast on a big screen at the event and live on social media,” said Ramakant Biradar, deputy commissioner of Zone 2. The arrangements are being made by the G North ward. Prashant Sakpale, assistant commissioner, G North, said, “A temporary shelter and a canopy are ready at Shivaji Park for followers who come from all over the country. Also, to cater to any emergency, temporary accommodation will be provided at six civic schools.” BMC also publishes one lakh copies of a booklet providing information about Dr Ambedkar every year. The booklet will be distributed among the attendees.

Set up of other services

>> Control rooms near Dadar (West) Railway Station and F North ward, Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park, Swaminarayan Temple Dadar East

>> Bhikkhu accommodation at Scout Guide Hall

>> Covering of walkways to prevent dust on the grounds

>> Balloons at a height of 100 feet to guide people

>> Roofed areas and benches to serve those waiting in queue

>> Toilets, temporary shelters at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College, Wadala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla Terminus) besides Shivaji Park

Dec 6

Death anniversay of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar