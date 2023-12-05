Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Public holiday on Dec 6 in Mumbai, Maha govt announces

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that on December 6, the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai

Preparations for Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Shivaji Park in Dadar

The announcement came a day after Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president and MLA Varsha Gaikwad wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to declare December 6 as a public holiday.

A circular issued by the government said that all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Ambedkar's death anniversary on Wednesday, December 6.

"Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating casteism and the development of the poor, Dalits, and backward classes. On his death anniversary, large crowds come not only from Maharashtra but also from abroad at Chaitya Bhoomi. However, since it is a working day, many followers are unable to pay respects at his memorial at Shivaji Park. Many state organisations have been demanding a holiday for many years," Gaikwad wrote in the letter.

Widely known as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the day attracts lakhs of Ambedkar's followers from India to Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi, where they gather to pay their respects. Preparations in Mumbai began in full swing to ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Authorities announced several traffic diversions and additional transport in the anticipation of lakhs of Ambedkaris converging at Chaitya Bhoomi.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His life's work was dedicated to the pursuit of justice, equality, and the upliftment of the oppressed sections of society. Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the day when Dr. Ambedkar passed away in 1956, leaving behind a profound impact on the socio-political landscape of India

Dr. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution of India. His vision and foresight shaped the foundational document that lays down the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Babasaheb fought against caste-based discrimination, untouchability, and social inequalities. He advocated for the rights of the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables) and worked towards creating a society where every individual could live with dignity.