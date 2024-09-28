Mumbai: MMRDA approves Rs 8,498 crore for Ghatkopar slum rehabilitation scheme

The project, expected to take 48 months to complete, will provide free housing units for eligible slum residents and include the development of critical infrastructure such as gardens, health centres, and educational facilities in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai

MMRDA distributed rent cheques to eligible slum dwellers from Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar on September 3. File pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sanctioned a substantial amount of Rs 8,498 crore for the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar slum rehabilitation scheme in Ghatkopar (East). The decision to allocate the amount was taken during the 158th meeting of MMRDA, which was presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The initiative is designed to improve the living conditions of thousands of slum residents in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai while promoting sustainable urban growth.

The Maharashtra Government has empowered the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to implement these projects in coordination with local government bodies and agencies such as MMRDA, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

"The Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar rehabilitation scheme will be carried out as a partnership between MMRDA and SRA, exemplifying effective collaboration in the city’s slum redevelopment efforts," MMRDA stated in a press release on Saturday, September 28.

The project will come across 31.82 hectares and is set to benefit around 17,000 slum dwellers. The slum rehabilitation scheme, expected to take 48 months to complete, will provide free housing units for eligible slum residents and include the development of critical infrastructure such as gardens, health centres, and educational facilities. The scheme will also support the extension of the Eastern Freeway, which is an essential infrastructure project for the region.

Commenting on the approval of funds, Shinde said, "This project demonstrates our government's dedication to improving the quality of life for slum dwellers in Mumbai, while simultaneously enhancing the city's infrastructure. The Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar project showcases the importance of collaboration and sustainable urban growth."

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated, "This slum rehabilitation scheme not only aims to uplift the lives of thousands of slum residents but also forms a crucial part of our vision for a more modern and inclusive Mumbai. We take pride in leading initiatives that contribute to the city’s progressive development."

On Thursday, MMRDA had has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the World Economic Forum (WEF), becoming the first parastatal agency to sign such an agreement. The collaboration with WEF is likely to leverage MMRDA’s leadership in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.