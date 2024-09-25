The new Shivaji Maharaj statue would be roughly double the height of the original and is projected to cost Rs 20 crore, with a six-month completion period.

The Maharashtra government has floated a tender for the construction of a new 60-foot-tall Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg, following the collapse of the former one, officials revealed on Wednesday. The new statue would be roughly double the height of the original and is projected to cost Rs 20 crore, with a six-month completion period, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the previous statue, which was 35 feet tall, at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil, Sindhudurg district, on December 4, 2018, which also happened to be Navy Day. However, on August 26, it fell due to severe winds, raising doubts about the construction's quality.

The statue's sculptor, Jaydeep Apte, was later jailed. The opposition chastised the government, claiming that the decision to erect the statue was hasty, resulting in subpar construction, the report added.

Reportedly, in a letter to a Naval official just six days before the collapse, the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) expressed concern over the statue's rust and offered permanent remedies. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde indicated that the statue was planned and built by the Indian Navy and that winds were gusting at 45 km/h when the fall happened.

A PWD official verified the release of the tender for the new statue, stating that the project will cover engineering, installation, and upkeep at a total cost of Rs 20 crore. The government has set a six-month completion date for the new, 60-foot-tall statue, the report added

"A tender has been issued for the construction of a new statue and its height would be 60 feet. The total cost would now be Rs 20 crore, including its engineering, installation and maintenance. The government has given six months to complete the work. The height of the statue would be 60 feet," a PWD official told the news agency.

Ajit Pawar vowed to rebuild grand statue at same spot

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier vowed to erect a grand structure of the warrior king at the same place. Speaking about the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, Ajit Pawar said, "Everyone is saddened by what has happened. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and we are all proud of his legacy. The Chief Minister has held meetings regarding this incident. Efforts are being made to rebuild the memorial. Action will be taken against those responsible. No matter where they flee, they will be found. There is no point in debating whether it was the Navy or the PWD," reported ANI.