The government has approved interest-free secondary loan assistance for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is set to expedite the Orange Gate to Marine Drive underground road tunnel project

A blueprint of the Borivali-Thane project. File pic

The Maharashtra Cabinet took several important decisions on Monday in a bid to give the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) a major infrastructure push. The government has approved interest-free secondary loan assistance for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is set to expedite the Orange Gate to Marine Drive underground road tunnel project. Apart from this, the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra has sanctioned a revised budget of ₹12,200 crore for the Thane ring route metro rail project. Furthermore, ₹15,000 crore will be secured as a loan for the Thane-Borivali underground tunnel.

Orange Gate to Nariman Point underground tunnel project

MMRDA has approved the appointment of Larson & Toubro (L&T) as the contractor for the construction of this vehicular underground tunnel, which will provide a traffic-free route between the Orange Gate at Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time for commuters.

The Eastern Freeway, connecting Mankhurd to Chembur Junction, and Orange Gate on P D’Mello Road has significantly improved transportation to South Mumbai.

However, the increasing traffic at Orange Gate has become a challenge for the Mumbai Port Trust and the Main Post Office square on P D’Mello Road. To address this issue and create a seamless road-based transit system, MMRDA plans to construct a 9.23-km corridor that will link Orange Gate to the Coastal Road at Marine Drive.

The project includes a 6.51-km twin-tube underground tunnel, each of which will accommodate 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways.

The tunnel project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway, open cuts and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the seaway and resurface after BD Somani Chowk. This project has been planned considering the safety of the underground Mumbai Metro Line-3. The depth of the tunnel will be about 40 metres from the ground level to ensure that it does not obstruct railway or affect the foundations of high-rise buildings. Safety measures are paramount, given the project's proximity to heritage sites and the densely populated areas in South Mumbai.

Thane-Borivali Road tunnel

The twin tube tunnel between Thane and Borivali will be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 14,400 crore. It seeks to reduce the travel time between Thane and Borivali and decongest the Ghodbunder Road.

The route will feature an 11.8-kilometre-long connecting road and two 10.25-kilometre-long three-lane tunnels built beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), from Tikuji-Ni-Wadi in Thane to the Western Express Highway in Borivali.

There will be cross tunnels after every 300 metres, and the design will allow vehicles to travel at a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour. The new route is expected to shave off 40 to 45 minutes of travel time and reduce the need for 10.5 lakh metric tonnes of fuel. The initiative will contribute to a 36 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Special measures will be taken to ensure that the air within the constricted tunnel remains clean and fresh.