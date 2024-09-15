Pollution at Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Activist slams govt

Asks authorities to act against illegal industries in ESZ of SGNP to avoid court battle

The casting yard set up in the ecologically sensitive zone of SGNP

A city-based environmentalist has once again highlighted the issue of pollution and destruction of environment in the ecologically sensitive zones (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) at Gaimukh/Chena along Thane-Ghodbunder Road. mid-day had reported about this issue a few months ago but the authorities are yet to take action.

Environmentalist Stalin D has written a letter regarding the pollution and destruction of environment at Gaimukh/Chena to the Collector (Thane), Thane Municipal Commissioner, Thane Forest Department, Chief Conservator of Forest (SGNP), the principal secretary, Environment Department, Thane Tehsildar and officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in Thane. NGO Vanashakti had complained about the same issue in June, regarding the pollution caused by the casting yards inside the ESZ of SGNP (Thane section).

Geo-tagged image sent to the authorities

“We are dismayed at your continued inaction against the illegal activities. We are attaching geo-tagged photos that show the pollution/degradation being caused along with the deforestation at the two locations. One at Chena and the other at Gaimukh along Ghodbunder Road. It is very evident that the activities are literally happening inside the SGNP forested areas. Just because the area might be privately owned it doesn’t mean that it can be used for activities that are detrimental to the wildlife, forests and also human health considering there are human( tribal) settlements in close proximity to the site,” said Stalin in his letter.

The ESZ notification for SGNP is clear that polluting industries cannot be set up or operate inside the area. Stalin, in his letter, alleged that besides these casting yards, massive sheds and constructions were coming up all along the forest areas in the ESZ.

“We request you to undertake a site visit and understand the gravity of the situation. A car scrapyard has now started touching the Chena river. We wonder how all these activities are happening in full public view. If left unchecked, this entire stretch from Owala to Gaimukh and a little beyond will look like a shabby degraded industrialised/urbanised zone. This certainly is not the spirit of the notification. Each of your offices has an important role to play in implementing the ESZ guidelines. The ESZ monitoring committee is literally functioning in all ways except for the conservation of ecology. We call upon you to act immediately and prevent another avoidable court battle. We find it very disheartening that for redressal of environmental issues, we are forced to go to court each time. Why cannot the statutory bodies perform their duties without pressure or directions from the judiciary?” added Stalin.