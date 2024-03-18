Mumbai: Drone to be used to spot encroachments along SGNP periphery

Survey will help authorities understand health of forests, tree-felling, forest fires, poaching, status of water bodies

Illegal settlements in and around the national park. File pic

To keep tabs on encroachments on SGNP, authorities have started a drone survey The survey is expected to be completed before monsoon During the survey, forest department officials recorded videos

To keep tabs on the encroachments on the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and forest land, the authorities have started a drone survey, which is expected to be completed before monsoon.

SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest G Mallikarjuna said “We have begun mapping encroachments on forest area in SGNP using drones. Around 80 per cent of the work has been completed, and we anticipate to finish the mapping before the monsoon. After the drone survey is completed, the data collected will be superimposed on a Google map so that we can keep track of the encroachments.”

During the survey, forest department officials recorded videos and took high-resolution photographs of the forest areas and encroachments. This survey is also stated to help authorities understand the health of forests, encroachments, tree-felling, forest fires, poaching, the status of water bodies, biodiversity protection, and so on. Spread across 103 sq km, SGNP is one of the highest visited national parks and is known for its rich flora and fauna. The park is also home to leopards and has one of the highest density of leopards anywhere in the world.

The encroachments on the periphery of the park have been an issue of concern. In many places, the encroachments have been on the forest area and SGNP authorities are in the process of resettlement and rehabilitation of hutments. According to five-year-old data from the Maharashtra Forest Department’s HQ in Nagpur, there are 28,951 illegal constructions in and around the SGNP, including over 25,000 structures inside the park.

It has been reported that between 1995 and 2010, more than 15,000 structures have come up near Shankar Tekdi in Mulund, Ketki Pada in Dahisar, Sanjay Nagar in Malad, Khindipada in Bhandup, and a few other places and it is said that now the number must have increased even more.

The park is home to a wide range of flora and fauna ranging from mangroves to forests of the Western Ghats. The rich and diverse forest is home to more than 1,000 species of plants, 40 species of mammals, 250 species of birds and 38 species of reptiles and amphibians and varieties of fish, insects, etc.

28,951

No. of illegal constructions built in and around the SGNP