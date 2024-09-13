Despite being banned post-pandemic, over 30 local taxis are plying illegally inside the protected area, ferrying visitors from the main gate to Kanheri Caves

Illegal taxis at the entrance of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli, on September 3. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park x 00:00

The presence of over 30 makeshift taxis owned by residents of hamlets within Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where private four-wheelers are banned, has environmentalists and wildlife conservationists up in arms. The vehicles, used to transport tourists from the main gate to Kanheri Caves, are often driven at high speeds, prompting calls for stricter regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the residents of hamlets claim ferrying tourists is their only livelihood, a wildlife lover who recently visited the park and travelled in the private vehicle up to Kanheri caves, said, “I was surprised to see private vehicles plying inside SGNP as they are not allowed there. Hence, I decided to take a ride. My driver failed to follow speed restrictions, posing a risk not only to people but also to wildlife.

I understand that this is the hamlet residents’ source of livelihood, but the forest department should chalk out a strategy along the lines of those used by tiger reserves where there is a restriction on the number of vehicles visiting these sites.” The wildlife lover said, “SGNP should place a daily cap on the number of vehicles entering the area, and they should be allowed to enter one at a time.”

Order flouted

The Bombay High Court, in an order dated May 7, 1997, in W.P. No. 305/1995, explicitly prohibited the entry of taxis and auto-rickshaws into the SGNP forest area to safeguard the ecological balance. Sources from SGNP told mid-day that the illegal taxis are unauthorised, uncertified and do not meet essential safety standards.

‘No approvals, insurance’

A forest department source said, “The majority of those running the ‘taxi service’ lack approval from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to ferry passengers, yet they continue to flout the rules.” The rules mandate that visitors park their vehicles at the facility near the main gate and those who wish to visit Kanheri caves can either take the battery-operated bus.

A wildlife conservationist, requesting anonymity, said, “Vehicles transporting tourists within SGNP lack passenger-carrying vehicle insurance. The absence of coverage puts tourists at significant risk, as they will not be eligible for compensation in the event of an accident. This constitutes a serious violation of their rights, as it exposes them to potential financial and physical harm without any recourse to compensation.”

Harassment

There have been several instances where tourists frequently face harassment from taxi operators, who overcharge them without any fear of repercussions. Private vehicles plying inside SGNP charge R50-60 per person for a one-way ride from SGNP main gate to Kanheri caves. After the pandemic when the park was opened for tourists, entry to private vehicles was completely prohibited. Sources said that an influential local politician has been allegedly pressuring the SGNP administration not to act against illegal vehicles plying inside SGNP as the owners of these vehicles comprise their vote bank.

Rs 50-60

Amount per passenger the illegal taxis charge visitors for one way from the main gate to Kanheri Caves

2020

Year private vehicles were banned from entering the core zone due to ecological reasons