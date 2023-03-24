Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Kanheri caves Vajreshwari declared tourist spots

Maharashtra: Kanheri caves, Vajreshwari declared tourist spots

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Lodha made the statement during the debate on the budget demands of the tourism department

Maharashtra: Kanheri caves, Vajreshwari declared tourist spots

Representative Image


Kanheri Caves and Vajreshwari town in Bhiwandi have been declared as tourist centres, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told the Assembly on Thursday. Lodha made the statement during the debate on the budget demands of the tourism department.


Also Read: 2008 Malegaon blast case: 30th witness turns hostile



Kanheri Caves are situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the city, while Vajreshwari in the Bhiwandi taluka is known for an ancient temple and hot water springs. Lodha also said that a Mumbai festival on the lines of the Dubai festival will be organised in November. It is expected to attract one crore people, he said. He said tourism will boost the state’s economy.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bhiwandi mumbai news mumbai maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK