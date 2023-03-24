Maharashtra: Kanheri caves, Vajreshwari declared tourist spots

Lodha made the statement during the debate on the budget demands of the tourism department

Kanheri Caves and Vajreshwari town in Bhiwandi have been declared as tourist centres, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told the Assembly on Thursday. Lodha made the statement during the debate on the budget demands of the tourism department.

Kanheri Caves are situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the city, while Vajreshwari in the Bhiwandi taluka is known for an ancient temple and hot water springs. Lodha also said that a Mumbai festival on the lines of the Dubai festival will be organised in November. It is expected to attract one crore people, he said. He said tourism will boost the state’s economy.

