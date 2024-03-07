Ex-Maharashtra min Ramdas Kadam's son appointed new chairman for pollution control board

Jarhad was appointed as chairperson of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in 2021 but his prolonged absence led to action taken by the govt to ensure board's integrity & efficiency.

Siddesh Ramdas Kadam/ Facebook

The Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed former minister Ramdas Kadam's son, Siddesh Ramdas Kadam, as the new chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The move came in response to the former chairman AL Jarhad's protracted absence from his duties with no good justification.

According to a government notification, Jarhad was appointed as chairperson of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in 2021; however, his prolonged absence forced the government to take action to ensure the board's integrity and efficiency.

The notification said that under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Rule 3 of Maharashtra Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1983, the government ousted Jarhad as the chief of MPCB and named Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam as his successor.

"Following the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1983, the government has removed AL Jarhad from the post of chairman and appointed Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam as his successor. Kadam will serve as the chairman for the remainder of the term, ensuring continuity in the board's operations and fulfilling its mandate to prevent and control water pollution in the state," the notification read.

