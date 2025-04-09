A chawl that has delayed the widening of the road to lanes on each side set to be demolished today; these hutments, known as Watchman Chawl, were built over 100 years ago by security guards of the University of Mumbai

The MMRDA demolishes Watchman Chawl in Kalina. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared x 00:00

After a three-year delay, the Kalina-BKC connectivity project has finally received the green light following an agreement to shift 17 hutments. These hutments, known as Watchman Chawl, were built over 100 years ago by security guards of the University of Mumbai. The road project, which began in 2019, saw 90 per cent completion by the MMRDA. However, work stalled due to the presence of Watchman Chawl, located adjacent to Mumbai University. Once completed, the new road is expected to cut travel time by 15-20 minutes.

All the families, except one, were relocated to an MMRDA society in Vidyavihar. The MMRDA will now demolish the remaining chawl and begin work to widen the road to two lanes on either side. Residents told mid-day that while they had requested an alternate location, they eventually accepted relocation after no other options were offered.



The new road is expected to cut travel time by 15–20 minutes. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A resident of Watchman Chawl, on condition of anonymity, said, “We were living in a green chawl with a garden in a prime Kalina location. Now we’ve been moved to a project building in Vidyavihar. We wrote several letters to the MMRDA, but they did not respond. We had no choice but to shift.” “We received flats as per government policy, and we accepted that. But the new location is not ideal,” the resident added.

Crucial shortcut

The Kalina-BKC road is expected to be a crucial shortcut for commuters from Kalina, Vakola, and BKC, who previously had to use CST Road or the BKC junction at Kala Nagar. According to police officials, more than 5 lakh people living in these areas will benefit from the new link.

Senior PI Manoj Shinde of the BKC Traffic Division said, “It’s a big relief for Kalina and Vakola residents who want to travel to BKC. It will also ease traffic congestion, as 15-20 per cent of the load will be reduced thanks to the BKC-Kalina connectivity road project. This road is expected to open in two months. Currently, most of the traffic builds up on the Diamond Market main road at BKC during morning and evening peak hours. However, those heading to Kalina and Vakola will now be able to use this new route. Many people are still unaware of this shortcut, but once fully operational, it will significantly help commuters.”

“BKC is the centre of the city, where most rallies are held. It also houses the Diamond Market and several offices. People from all over the city visit this area. Earlier, those heading to Kalina had to use the Bandra Kurla Complex road, but now around 15–20 per cent of the traffic will divert to this new road from Bharat Nagar at BKC,” Shinde added.

“Once the road is ready, we will write to the MMRDA to open the divider at this location. Currently, motorists have to take a U-turn 50 metres ahead to access this road. We’re planning to remove the divider and install a signal here to facilitate smoother crossing,” Shinde said.

A slice of history

Over a century ago, when Mumbai University was established in Kalina, security guards who lived far away built houses near the campus to reduce commute time. These homes eventually became known as Watchman Chawl. A resident shared, “Our grandparents worked as security guards for Mumbai University, doing both day and night shifts. They built this chawl themselves for convenience.”

Since 2019, only 17 structures—including houses, a garage, and some shops—remained. MMRDA began construction from the BKC side and completed most of the road, but progress was halted on the Kalina side due to the chawl. In October 2024, a narrow lane for vehicles was built to ease traffic, but full relocation was still pending. That final hurdle has now been cleared. MMRDA refused to comment on the issue.