Amitabh Bachchan thanks Jaya Bachchan’s fans for lovely birthday wishes: ‘My gratitude and love’

Updated on: 09 April,2025 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

To reply to all the warm birthday wishes for his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account and thanked her fans

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday today, on April 9, and on this special day, several fans and friends from the fraternity poured their hearts out while sharing lovely wishes for the actress. Now, to reply to all these warm wishes, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account and thanked everyone for wishing his wife.


Big B thanks fans for wishes to Jaya Bachchan



Big B shared a heartfelt message for Jaya Bachchan's fans, thanking them for their birthday wishes. Sharing a tweet, he wrote: "T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here .. आभार और अनेक धन्यवाद उन सब को जिन्होंने जया को जन्म दिवस की बधाई दी है । सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर देना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा, इस लिये यहाँ लिख रहा हूँ । स्नेह आभार धन्यवाद ।"

Earlier, while wishing Jaya Bachchan, Kajol took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo featuring her and Jaya from a Durga Puja pandal. Alongside it, the Dilwale actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the most no-nonsense woman I know. Wish you a fantastic year ahead. #jayabachchan” (sic). In the photo, the two can be seen looking at each other, clearly engrossed in conversation.

More about veteran actress Jaya Bachchan

On April 9, Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday. Her cinematic journey began at the age of 15 with the iconic Satyajit Ray film Mahanagar. While she started her career in Bengali cinema, it was Guddi (1971) that truly established her in Bollywood. With a career that spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s, Jaya showcased her versatility by taking on a wide array of roles, leaving a profound impact with her authentic and relatable portrayals of Indian women.

Jaya Bachchan has several blockbuster films to her credit, and even in her mid-70s, she continues to entertain audiences with her remarkable talent and presence. She will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming family entertainer titled Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Last year in November, Siddhant took to his Instagram account to announce the film and share pictures with Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling also features Swanand Kirkire in a key role.

(With inputs from IANS)

