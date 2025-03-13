Shweta Bachchan shared a wholesome moment from the family's holika dahan celebration at their Mumbai home. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

The Bachchan family, like every year, celebrated Holi at home, following traditional rituals. Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, took to social media to share a glimpse of their Holika Dahan celebration. She shared an adorable picture of the senior actors and the couple enjoying the festivities.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen looking lovingly at his wife, Jaya, while she smiles happily. The traditional fire can be seen in the background. For the celebrations, Bachchan wore a casual t-shirt and joggers, while Jaya wore a simple saree. Navya Nanda also shared a similar zoomed-out picture of her grandparents on social media while wishing everyone a happy Holi.

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Second Plot in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family recently made news for purchasing a new plot in Ayodhya. According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), the actor bought the second piece of land through a trust named after his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The plot is located 10 km away from the famed Ram temple in the city. The report states that the land was purchased by the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, which was formed in 2013 in honor of Amitabh's poet father. The land is 54,454 square feet in size and is the second plot bought by the Bachchan family since the Ram temple was inaugurated last year.

On January 16 last year, the actor bought a piece of land at Haveli Avadh. The transaction was valued at ₹4.54 crore. Pratap Singh, the assistant inspector general of the Stamp and Registration Department of Ayodhya, confirmed to the publication, "We can only confirm that sale deeds have taken place. Once the building plan is approved by the local development authority, one would know the purpose of the two investments."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The superstar was last seen in the film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. He is currently hosting KBC 16. Amid rumors of him stepping away from hosting, the senior actor confirmed that he will return for the next season.

On March 12, the makers released a heartfelt video featuring Amitabh, where he bids an emotional farewell to fans while confirming, "I will see you in the next season."

In the video, Big B can be heard expressing his gratitude in Hindi, "At the start of every phase, a thought comes to mind: after so many years, will I still see that love, that togetherness, that warmth in everyone's eyes? And by the end of each phase, the truth remains that this journey, this stage, and everything I have received have been far more than I ever wished for, and it continues to come to me. Our hope is that this desire remains the same and never fades."

"As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life, or if the words spoken here have ignited hope in any way, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Don’t stop, don’t bow down. You are valuable just the way you are—dear to me and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri."