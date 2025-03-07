Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' to begin filming in Chennai next week?

Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of Jailer, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores

The latest buzz on director Nelson’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is that work on the film is likely to begin next week.



Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the shooting of the film is likely to happen in Chennai first. The unit is then expected to shoot in other places including Goa and Theni in Tamil Nadu.

There are also rumours that claim that Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be a part of Jailer 2. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of this.

Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of Jailer, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Expectations further shot up when Sun Pictures, the production house that is producing the film, officially announced the launch of Jailer 2 through an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

The announcement teaser of Jailer 2 opened with a radio announcement that a cyclone was making its way to the coast, even as music director Anirudh and director Nelson are shown having a funny conversation in Goa, where they have come for what Nelson says is a story discussion session.

The two are obviously looking to find a storyline for Nelson’s next film.

The hilarious banter between the two soon makes way for some explosive action as random people who enter the room where the two are seated either get shot or stabbed.

With both the music director and the director scurrying for cover, you see a hazy image of Rajinikanth entering the room, obviously looking to hunt down any other survivors left behind.

When Rajinikanth leaves the room and steps out, a grenade is lobbed in. Outside Rajinikanth takes on more powerful villains. That is when an awestruck Anirudh tells director Nelson, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

Just the announcement teaser of Jailer 2 was a big hit, garnering over 13 million views in a matter of just 48 hours. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for news on the sequel, work on which industry insiders claim will begin from next week.

