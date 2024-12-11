Rajinikanth had a remarkable career graph as an actor in the Indian film industry. The superstar who is lovingly known as Thalaivaa by his fans turns a year older on December 12, Thursday

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in India. Even before the term pan-India became popular, the superstar gained widespread popularity with his style and charisma on screen. While he largely worked in Tamil movies, his popularity was widespread as his aura attracted audiences outside Tamil Nadu as well. As the actor turns a year older on Thursday, December 12, we take a look at his highest-grossing films so far.

Highest-grossing Rajinikanth films

2.0 (2018)

The film directed by S Shankar is the sequel to the much-loved 'Enthiran' (Robo) which sees Rajinikanth essay a scientist and a robot. The sequel saw Akshay Kumar as an evil scientist named Pakshirajan. The film made on a budget of Rs 40 cr earned Rs 675 cr worldwide gross and is the highest-grossing film of the Thalaiva so far.

Jailer (2023)

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer who goes on manhunt to find his son's killers. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Mohanlal and Shiavarajkumar. Made on a budget of Rs 180 cr, the film earned Rs 605 cr worldwide gross.

Kabali (2016)

A reformed gangster is released from prison and attempts to protect his family from his enemies. Directed by Pa.Ranjith, this Rajinikanth-starrer was made on a budget of Rs 120 cr. The film earned Rs 295 cr worldwide gross.

Enthiran (2010)

The film was a massive success across the country. Directed by S Shankar, the audience was introduced to Rajinikanth's scientist role Dr Vaseekaran and his robot creation Chitti. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and earned Rs 290 cr worldwide gross.

Vettaiyan (2024)

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film films s based on extra-judicial killings. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film earned Rs 255.8 cr worldwide gross.

Petta (2019)

A hostel warden becomes the target of a dreaded politician and his gangster son, but little do they realize that it is they who should fear him. Directed by Karthi Subbaraj, the film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 223 cr worldwide gross.

Darbar (2020)

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was made on a budget of Rs 200 cr and collected Rs 219 cr worldwide gross.

Annaatthe (2021)

Directed by Siva, the film that also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh was made on a budget of Rs 110 cr. The film earned Rs 156 cr worldwide gross.

Sivaji (2007)

A software engineer comes to India in order to serve the nation and invest in its welfare. A few corrupt officials and politicians try to stop him while he tries to do good for the poor. This is one of Rajinikanth's most popular films and earned 1Rs 153 cr worldwide gross.

Lingaa (2014)

A small-time thief reforms after learning about the role played by his grandfather in building a dam. The film earned Rs 152 cr worldwide gross and was a disaster at the box office

