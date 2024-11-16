The documentary celebrates Nayanthara’s extraordinary film career, showcasing her as a trailblazer who has broken boundaries to pave the way for the future generation of female talent

Lady superstar Nayanthara, who awaits the release of her Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' wrote an open letter to Dhanush, calling him out for sending a legal notice of Rs 10 crore, over the use of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ footage. The ‘Jawan’ actor comprehensively detailed her thoughts and shared them on Instagram.

Dhanush sends Rs 10 crore legal notice to Nayanthara

Nayanthara wrote, “What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

Nayanthara calls Dhanush ‘vile’

She added, “It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster.”

About 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'

The documentary celebrates Nayanthara’s extraordinary film career, showcasing her as a trailblazer who has broken boundaries to pave the way for the future generation of female talent. Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the documentary promises to unmask her unyielding work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother. It is set to release on November 18.