The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni along with his family arrived at Nampally Special Court in Hyderabad. The south star has reportedly filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her controversial comments on son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna takes legal action against Konda Surekha

The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions. It also contains a civil defamation suit seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted by Konda Surekha's remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The complaint emphasizes the impact of the statements on the family's reputation and seeks to hold Surekha accountable.

Konda Surekha blames KTR for ChaySam’s divorce

Konda Surekha alleged that K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. “KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.” Konda Surekha said.

Nagarjuna reacts to comments on ChaySam’s divorce

The veteran actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Naga maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two are set to tie the knot soon.