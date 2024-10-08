Breaking News
Four held for selling Red Sand Boa snake in south Mumbai
Will support any CM face declared by Congress, NCP (SP): Uddhav
Mumbai cop injured after he falls into nullah while investigating crime scene
Locals stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident
Six held for selling fake passes of Rang Rass Garba event in Borivali
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 cr defamation case against Telangana minister who commented on his sons divorce

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 cr defamation case against Telangana minister who commented on his son's divorce

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 cr defamation case against Telangana minister who commented on his son's divorce

Nagarjuna Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article
Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 cr defamation case against Telangana minister who commented on his son's divorce
x
00:00

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni along with his family arrived at Nampally Special Court in Hyderabad. The south star has reportedly filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her controversial comments on son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad.


Nagarjuna takes legal action against Konda Surekha


The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions. It also contains a civil defamation suit seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted by Konda Surekha's remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The complaint emphasizes the impact of the statements on the family's reputation and seeks to hold Surekha accountable. 


Konda Surekha blames KTR for ChaySam’s divorce

Konda Surekha alleged that K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. “KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.” Konda Surekha said. 

Nagarjuna reacts to comments on ChaySam’s divorce 

The veteran actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Naga maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. 

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two are set to tie the knot soon. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagarjuna Entertainment News Regional Cinema Updates samantha ruth prabhu Naga Chaitanya

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK