Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a ruthless bowling performance to skittle out hosts Punjab Kings for a paltry 111, the third-lowest total, in this season of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bat first after winning the toss spectacularly misfired, as the home side crumbled under pressure. Apart from openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30), none of the batters showed the application or composure needed on their home track.

Only three other batters, Nehal Wadhera (10), Shashank Singh (18), and Xavier Bartlett (11), managed to reach double figures, as PBKS’ innings was marred by poor shot selection and reckless batting.

Harshit Rana (3/25) was the standout performer with the ball, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/21) and Sunil Narine (2/14) provided stellar support with two wickets apiece.

Arya, who recently stunned with a century against Chennai Super Kings, began confidently by smashing two boundaries off Anrich Nortje in the second over. Prabhsimran Singh followed suit, taking 20 runs off Vaibhav Arora in the next over, including a six and two fours.

Rana, however, brought the momentum to a screeching halt. Despite being struck for a six by Arya, he dismissed the aggressive opener soon after, with Ramandeep Singh taking a smart catch in the deep.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s stay at the crease was painfully short-lived, dismissed first ball as Ramandeep pulled off a spectacular diving catch, his second of the day.

The collapse continued as Josh Inglis (2) was bowled by Chakaravarthy, reducing Punjab to three down inside the fifth over. Prabhsimran momentarily counter-attacked with two consecutive sixes off Rana but fell in the same over, caught yet again by Ramandeep, his third catch, all off Rana’s bowling.

At the end of the powerplay, PBKS were in serious trouble at 54/4.

KKR's bowlers applied the squeeze with Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera struggling to find any rhythm. Nortje returned to dismiss Wadhera in the ninth over, deepening Punjab’s woes. Maxwell’s lean patch continued as he fell for 7 to Chakaravarthy in the 10th over.

By the halfway stage, the Kings were tottering at 80/6.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine then tightened the noose further by removing Suryansh Shedge (4) and Marco Jansen (1) in the 11th over, leaving Punjab reeling at 86/8.

A brief partnership between Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett, worth 23 runs for the ninth wicket, helped Punjab limp past the 100-run mark. However, the damage had already been done, with the hosts staring at a tough road ahead.