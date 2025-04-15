She was responding to media reports claiming that the aid under the flagship programme was reduced for 7,74,148 women who were receiving benefits of other schemes

Aditi Tatkare said those who are receiving a benefit of less than Rs 1,500 under other schemes, are getting the difference paid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. File pic

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday said no change has been made in the amount of assistance paid to the beneficiaries of the state government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, but around 7.74 lakh women already getting Rs 1,000 under another programme are being paid the difference of Rs 500.

She was responding to media reports claiming that the aid under the Ladki Bahin (Beloved Sister) scheme was reduced for 7,74,148 women who were receiving benefits of other initiatives, reported PTI.

The state government disburses Rs 1,500 per month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to women who are not taking advantage of any other government scheme. According to PTI, the Women and Child Development Minister said that those who are receiving a benefit of less than Rs 1,500 under other schemes, are getting the difference paid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

In line with this policy, the difference of Rs 500 is being paid to 7,74,148 women who are receiving Rs 1,000 per month under the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana, Tatkare said in a post on X.

दिनांक २८ जून २०२४ व दिनांक ३ जुलै २०२४ रोजी जाहीर करण्यात आलेल्या शासन निर्णयानुसार इतर कोणत्याही शासकीय योजनांचा लाभ न घेणाऱ्या महिलांना मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेअंतर्गत १५०० रुपये दरमहा सन्मान निधी वितरित करण्यात येत आहे. तसेच, इतर शासकीय योजनांचा १५०० रुपयांपेक्षा कमी… pic.twitter.com/485UFXrRiq — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) April 15, 2025

"No eligible woman has been excluded from the Ladki Bahin scheme, and no change has been made in the said process after July 3, 2024," said the Nationalist Congress Party leader, adding that she has clarified about the same during the budget session of the state legislature.

She also accused the opposition of constantly spreading misinformation about the flagship programme and said that its leaders either have poor understanding of administrative matters or their morale has been hit by the success of the scheme.

Earlier in the day, responding to media reports about 'reduction' in the assistance under the scheme, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government remembers women and farmers only during elections, PTI reported.

'On the eve of the elections, the Mahayuti coalition promised a farm loan waiver, and after forming a government, it asked farmers to repay their loans. Women are being removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme citing various reasons. The corrupt Mahayuti government is betraying the trust of the people,' he said.

Congress leader Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'s Bhaskar Jadhav and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Jitendra Awhad also targeted the state government over the issue.

(With PTI inputs)