KTR responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, alleges Telangana minister

Updated on: 02 October,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a video that surfaced on social media, Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha alleges that KTR is responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce

KTR responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, alleges Telangana minister

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for allegedly harassing her on social media. According to reports, Surekha visited Medak district, where she was honoured with a traditional shawl (Cheneta Mala) by BJP MP Madavaneni Raghunandan Rao. Following the event, a derogatory post surfaced online, which left Minister Surekha distressed, causing her to lose sleep and appetite. In a bid to slam BRS, she made startling allegations against K. T. Rama Rao (KTR). 





KTR responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce?

In a video that surfaced on social media, Surekha alleges that KTR is responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. “KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.” Konda Surekha said. 

Naga Chaitanya’s first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. 

Samantha and Naga maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. 

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

Naga Chaitanya to marry Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in August. Their Nischitaardham ceremony took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple’s close family and friends. The couple first sparked dating rumours when Sobhita was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. 

