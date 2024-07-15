Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I didn’t want the last three years to have happened

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened about the tough times she faced in the last three years and what helped her to come out stronger from the situation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has been in the limelight in the recent years. First, the actress went through a very public divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. While the former couple announced the end of their marriage with a separation post on social media and refused to make any further comment, the internet ruthlessly dissected the cause behind it. Every now and then, Samantha would hit back at comments that hit a nerve. Post that, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition. She took a break from work and also started the journey of her recovery.

Now, in a recent interview with Elle India, Samantha spoke about that phase in her life and how it only made her stronger. "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here.”

Samantha credits spirituality for her strength to deal with every curve ball that life throws at her. “Spirituality has been extremely integral to my personal growth, and it translates into my work. It influences all aspects of my life—communication, perception, and handling of conflict. Spirituality has been the strength I needed to overcome many obstacles. In today’s world, you need spirituality more than ever because there’s so much pain and sickness. I believe that spirituality can be your best friend and an endless source of strength," the actress said.

Samantha was last seen in the film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Raj and DK's web series 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny' opposite Varun Dhawan. Talking about returning back to shoot, Samantha said in the same interview, "I go back to shooting next month, and I am excited to give it my all. I am also currently training for my new role; most projects I take up push me to learn a new skill, and I love that.” She adds, “I have this drive to learn. As we speak, I’m learning five to six different skills, from martial arts to archery, sword fighting, horse riding, ballet, and many other things. I’m always seeking to learn. If I had to define myself, I would say that I am a student first.”