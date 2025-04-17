Statue of Maharana Pratap, the 16th century ruler of Mewar, will be inaugurated at 5 pm in Cannought Place area of CIDCO

Rajnath Singh (above) will arrive at the Chikalthana airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to inaugurate the statue. File Pic/X

Maharana Pratap's statue to be inaugurated in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 18

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Friday, where he will unveil a statue of Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap, an official said, reported the PTI.

The Union Defence Minister will arrive at the Chikalthana airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 4.30 pm, he said.

Rajnath Singh will then unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap, the 16th century ruler of Mewar, at 5 pm in Cannought Place, CIDCO. He is also scheduled to interact with defence industry representatives at a hotel at 6 pm, the official said, according to PTI.

He will then fly to Lucknow around 7 pm, he added.

India has set target of Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029: Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the value of India's defence production this year is expected to cross Rs 1.60 lakh crore and the target is to manufacture military hardware worth Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029.

According to the PTI, he said that India will reduce its dependency on imports and create a defence industrial eco-system that will not only meet the country's needs but will also strengthen the potential of defence exports.

Singh was speaking at the 'Defence Conclave 2025 -- Force of the Future' hosted by 'The Week' magazine.

"The day is not far when India will not only emerge as a developed country, but our military power will also emerge as the number one in the world," he asserted.

"This year, defence production should cross Rs 1.60 lakh crore, while our target is to produce defence equipment worth Rs 3 lakh crore by the year 2029," he said, as per the PTI.

The defence minister said while India's defence manufacturing capabilities are aimed at national security and strategic autonomy, they are also insulating manufacturing from global "supply shocks".

"Our defence exports should reach Rs 30,000 crore this year and Rs 50,000 crore by the year 2029," he announced.

Rajnath Singh underlined that India's growing defence capability is not meant to provoke conflict.

"Our defence capabilities are like a credible deterrence, to maintain peace and tranquillity. Peace is possible only when we remain strong," he added, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)