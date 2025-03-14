Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Former DRDO Chairman meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former DRDO Chairman meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Amravati
ANI |

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Harish were also present at the meeting, the release added.

N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), G Satheesh Reddy, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat to discuss the 'vast investment opportunities in the defence in the state,' a release said on Thursday.


According to a release, Reddy presented an overview of the industrial development opportunities in various parts of the state, particularly in the defence sector. G Satheesh Reddy, along with 50 aspiring industrialists, expressed his willingness to support the establishment of industries in the state and sought the state government's support in this endeavour.


CM Naidu also responded positively to the presentation and promised swift approvals, necessary infrastructure, and land allocation for the projects. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Harish were also present at the meeting, the release added.


Meanwhile, on Thursday, taking steps towards skill development, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft for skill development among youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

Representatives from Microsoft and from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation entered into the MoU to this effect in the presence of the Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh, at the State Secretariat.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the major objective of this agreement is to develop basic skills in AI and advanced technologies in vocational education among secondary school children and youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the State.

Nara Lokesh said that as per this agreement, Microsoft will impart skill development training to over two lakh youths in just one year. Lokesh asserted further, "This Microsoft training will help the youth grab the opportunities emerging globally in AI and advanced technology and get jobs."

According to the statement, Microsoft will impart training in AI and cloud computing to 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges in the state.

andhra pradesh n chandrababu naidu India news national news amravati

