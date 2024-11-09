Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, the documentary promises to unmask Nayanthara's unyielding work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother

Stills from Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Listen to this article Trailer for ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ offers a closer look into the life of ‘Lady Superstar’ x 00:00

From aspiration to a bona fide icon, the Lady Superstar has faced and conquered all. On her birthday, November 18, Netflix will launch the highly-anticipated documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, offering fans a never-seen-before glimpse into the star’s life. Known for her unconventional yet groundbreaking performances across multilingual film industries, the trailer released today gives audiences a peek into Nayanthara’s life — from humble beginnings to her ascent as a superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana Daggubatti, Nagarjuna Akkineni share accounts

Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the documentary promises to unmask her unyielding work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Nayanthara excited for fans to see a slice of her world

"I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me," Nayanthara shares.

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

Nayanthara’s challenging and magical journey

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, “It's exciting to partner with a talent powerhouse like Nayanthara as she opens up to the world in a rare show of faith, sharing some of the most challenging and magical moments of her life. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale reveals the person behind the superstar, and is an intimate story that celebrates resilience and love. This documentary is not just a glimpse into her life, but a testament to our commitment to offering audiences an authentic, unforgettable connection with the people they admire. And who better to do this with than Nayanthara, who has made a mark as Lady Superstar in the movies, and has had a journey that is equal parts challenging and magical!”

The documentary celebrates Nayanthara’s extraordinary film career, showcasing her as a trailblazer who has broken boundaries to pave the way for the future generation of female talent.

Mark your calendars for November 18, when Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale premieres, only on Netflix!