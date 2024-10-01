Apollo Hospital stated, "Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method."

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening, which has caused concern among the superstar’s fans regarding his health. However, an update has now been released by Apollo Hospital, where the actor is being treated. The hospital has provided details about what happened to him, his current condition, and when he is expected to be discharged.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 30th September. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method...Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days: Apollo Hospital,… pic.twitter.com/NnaEVFnMKX — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Apollo Hospital shares Rajinikanth’s health update

ANI shared a press note from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: “Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta, completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to inform his well-wishers and fans that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He is expected to be discharged in two days.”

Rajinikanth’s previous hospital visits due to health issues

In 2021, Thalaiva was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for a routine check-up. However, the actor, who had been in New Delhi recently to receive the prestigious Dadabhai Naoroji Award for his contribution to cinema, required hospitalization after the check-up. Earlier, in December 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth’s work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' are still under wraps, the makers have released a teaser that hints at an action-packed role for Rajinikanth, where he wields a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, has left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie', Rajinikanth will also star in 'Vettaiyan', alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot for the movie, which marks his 170th film. 'Vettaiyan' is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.