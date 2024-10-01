Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rajinikanth hospitalised due to swelling in main blood vessel to be discharged in 2 days

Rajinikanth hospitalised due to ‘swelling in main blood vessel’, to be discharged in 2 days

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Apollo Hospital stated, "Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method."

Rajinikanth hospitalised due to ‘swelling in main blood vessel’, to be discharged in 2 days

In Pic: Rajinikanth

Listen to this article
Rajinikanth hospitalised due to ‘swelling in main blood vessel’, to be discharged in 2 days
x
00:00

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening, which has caused concern among the superstar’s fans regarding his health. However, an update has now been released by Apollo Hospital, where the actor is being treated. The hospital has provided details about what happened to him, his current condition, and when he is expected to be discharged.





Apollo Hospital shares Rajinikanth’s health update

ANI shared a press note from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: “Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta, completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to inform his well-wishers and fans that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He is expected to be discharged in two days.”

Rajinikanth’s previous hospital visits due to health issues

In 2021, Thalaiva was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for a routine check-up. However, the actor, who had been in New Delhi recently to receive the prestigious Dadabhai Naoroji Award for his contribution to cinema, required hospitalization after the check-up. Earlier, in December 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth’s work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' are still under wraps, the makers have released a teaser that hints at an action-packed role for Rajinikanth, where he wields a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, has left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie', Rajinikanth will also star in 'Vettaiyan', alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot for the movie, which marks his 170th film. 'Vettaiyan' is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajinikanth health apollo hospital Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Regional News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK