Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent hospital visit had fans worried, but his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, reassured everyone with a calming message. He was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night due to stomach pain.

Rajinikanth's wife Latha shares Thalaiva's health update

A hospital source mentioned that Rajinikanth will have a scheduled procedure on Tuesday, overseen by interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish. When asked by CNN-News18 about Rajinikanth’s health, his wife Latha said, "All is well," giving his fans some peace of mind.

Rajinikanth's previous hospital visits due to ill-health

Back in 2021, Rajinikanth had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he went there for a 'routine checkup'. The actor, who was in New Delhi a few days back to receive the esteemed Dadabhai Naoroji Award for his contribution to cinema, had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup, where he later had to be admitted. Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital, in Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth lauds director Mari Selvaraj

Tamil cinema has been graced with yet another masterpiece, as Megastar Rajinikanth recently lauded director Mari Selvaraj's latest release, 'Vaazhai.' Taking to his X handle, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts in a statement.

"I saw director Mari Selvaraj's movie 'Vaazhai'. A wonderful, quality film is coming in Tamil Cinema after a long time. Mari Selvaraj has taken us back to his young days. It feels like we are experiencing the sufferings and hardships experienced by that boy. At the climax, when the boy wanders about starving, when the mother screams that my boy has not eaten a morsel, our hearts are pounding," the statement read.

He added, "Mari Selvaraj has proved that he is a great director with this film. My sincere appreciation and best wishes to Mari Selvaraj."

Rajinikanth's work front, and what to expect?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel. 'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.