Rajinikanth heads To Hyderabad For 'Vettaiyan' shooting, says, '75 per cent of the shoot is over'

Updated on: 09 March,2024 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Rajinikanth is set to release his next film, 'Vettaiyan.' On Saturday, he flew to Hyderabad to start the shooting of the movie

Rajinikanth heads To Hyderabad For 'Vettaiyan' shooting, says, '75 per cent of the shoot is over'

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Rajinikanth heads To Hyderabad For 'Vettaiyan' shooting, says, '75 per cent of the shoot is over'
Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to come up with the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan.' On Saturday, he headed to Hyderabad for shooting of the movie. In the videos captured by paps, Rajinikanth was seen making his way towards the airport entrance. During media interaction, he talked about 'Vettaiyan' and said, "75 per cent of the shoot is over. As of now, the next movie is not finalised."


'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.


Recently, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.


"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X. More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajinikanth hyderabad Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Regional Cinema Updates
