Have you heard? Salman Khan to reunite with Sajid Nadiadwala

Over a year after their fallout over Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are said to be teaming up again. This time around, for Kick 2, which also marks the latter’s return to direction. Incidentally, the producer made his directorial debut with Kick (2014) at the behest of his actor-buddy. Industry sources say the subject of the sequel has been finalised, and work on the screenplay is underway. Moreover, Salman and Sajid’s friendship and brotherhood goes back three decades, and cannot be affected by disagreements over a movie. They had buried their differences within months of Salman starting work on Farhad Samji’s directorial venture under his own banner. While Kick had arrived in cinemas on Eid, nine years ago, it remains to be seen if the sequel releases around the festive season, next year. Nonetheless, it’s good to hear that the buddies have joined hands for a film that’s close to both of them.

The action resumes soon

Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan will resume filming Mission Eagle, this May. The two actors had shot for a few days for Jagan Shakti’s directorial venture last December. Their coordinated dates helped kick off the action flick, before they went back to their prior commitments. While Tiger moved on to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Sara went on to complete her films, Ae Watan… Mere Watan and Metro… Inn Dino. She intends to wrap up a major chunk of Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania’s adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book, Club You To Death, by then. Sara also has some action scenes in Mission Eagle, which sees Tiger play a R&AW agent on screen again, after War.

Tom calling Aditya

Aditya Roy Kapur was in for a surprise when Tom Hiddleston praised his performance in his recent Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager. It all began with the British actor, who played the role in the 2013 original series, walking in for the screening of the Indian adaptation in London. Director Sandeep Modi, who didn’t expect the star at the London screening of their show, recalls, “Tom said it was surreal to see someone play the part that he had played. He was absolutely impressed and amazed by Aditya’s act.” After the screening, Hiddleston called his Indian counterpart. Sandeep adds, “Tom and Aditya spoke for more than 10 minutes. I remember Tom finding a peaceful corner in the theatre to speak with Aditya. They also took some screenshots of their video call.” ARK shared his joy on social media, saying, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye?”

A new, meaningful role

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced that Bhumi Pednekar would be their first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The actor, who is a passionate Climate Warrior, is naturally thrilled with her new role in raising awareness and mobilising support for the SDGs. She said, “I believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure we leave behind a better world for future generations. The SDGs provide a roadmap for building a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all. I look forward to working with UNDP India to raise awareness about the SDGs and inspire people to take action.”

More wedding celebrations

Swara Bhasker and Farhad Ahmad’s wedding festivities culminated with a grand reception in New Delhi on Thursday evening. For the occasion, she chose a heavily-embroidered pink lehenga, while he picked a cream-coloured sherwani. Both the attires were created by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand. Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were some of the high-profile guests who attended the reception to wish the couple as they begin a new chapter of their life together.

Honey makes an exception

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has never featured in any other singer’s song, made an exception for Ashish Sodhi’s #WhoKnows. Singh, who has also penned the rap lyrics for the peppy track, says, “I liked the vibe of the song when Ashish made me hear it. So, I told him that I’ll drop my verse in it.” Ashish adds, “Though I have been singing for a long time, I started making music only during the pandemic. Honey pushed me to take this up seriously, and also launched me as an artiste on his channel.”

Vatsal, Ishita in the family way

Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are expecting their first child. While the duo has not shared any announcement yet, she was spotted flaunting her baby bump at the airport recently. Ishita was last seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 (2022), which emerged to be a runaway hit in cinemas. Vatsal will next be seen in Adipurush. The two first collaborated on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar — Baazigar (2016), and got married in November 2017.

Proud parents

Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their first child yesterday. Sharing the news on social media, with a picture of their fingers holding their newborn’s hand, the actor wrote, “And then, just like that, we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl (sic).” Mohit and Aditi reportedly first met through common friends, and later fell in love. They kept their relationship under wraps and announced their marriage on January 1, 2022. The actor, who believes in keeping a low profile, also kept Aditi’s pregnancy a secret, until now.