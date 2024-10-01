Breaking News
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Chennai condition stable

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Chennai, condition stable

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late Monday night due to stomach pain. His condition is currently stable as per hospital sources

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Chennai, condition stable

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, according to Chennai Police.


Hospital sources have confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.



rajinikanth Regional Cinema News

