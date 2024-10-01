Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late Monday night due to stomach pain. His condition is currently stable as per hospital sources

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, according to Chennai Police.

Hospital sources have confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.