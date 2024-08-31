Mohanlal has finally addressed the media about the Hema Committee Report. The superstar who recently resigned as AMMA President said that he is not part of any power lobby and welcomed the report

Mohanlal is one of the biggest superstars of Malayalam cinema and has been entertaining the audience through his movies for 47 years now. He is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema. He also held the position of the president of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) until earlier this week when he and the rest of the association members reigned following the Hema Committee Reports finding going public.

Days after the Hema Committee Report went public, Mohanlal spoke about the findings that shook the entire industry The report was submitted to the Kerala Government in 2019 but a redacted version was made public only a week ago. After the Hema Committee Report was made public, several female talents came forward and named their perpetrators, including AMMA members. With pressure mounting, AMMA members resigned from their respective posts. Now, Mohanlal has finally broken his silence on the matter and addressed the press.

Why was Mohanlal quiet about Hema Committee Report?

At the beginning of the press conference, Mohanlal dressed in a blue suit said that he read reports that claimed that he ran away from the situation and refused to speak about it. The actor justified that he was away from the state for the shoot of his film. He also said that his wife was in the hospital undergoing surgery which also kept him occupied. he also said that he was busy with his upcoming film' Barroz' which was scheduled to release in October. However, owing to the current situation he has decided to postpone the release of his film.

Mohanlal says he was not aware of power lobby groups:

The Hema Committee Report had revealed the existence of a power lobby group in the industry dominated by men who take calls for every decision in the industry. However, Mohanlal said he was not aware of the existence of any such groups.

"Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the "Kireedam" actor said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

"I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group," the actor said.

He also said the release of Hema Committee report was a good decision of the government.

Mohanlal defends AMMA:

He said “cinema is only a slice of society, but I am not justifying what happened. AMMA Members are sentimental and are vulnerable to be shattered.”

“I welcome the report. I had turned up before the committee and shared everything I know. I am not a member of the power group (mentioned in the report). The report mentioned several issues. The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. AMMA is not answerable for all issues,” he said.

He said all people in the industry should speak. “AMMA alone should not be crucified. A lot of organisations are involved. But only we are facing the questions,” he said.

He raised concerns that “this is a matter destroying the industry. We had toiled a lot to take the industry to the present stature. Please, do not destroy the industry by just focusing on this issue. AMMA is facing the questions. I haven’t run away from the issue. I was away from Kerala and was busy with my film project and wife’s surgery”.

On the issue of several film professionals facing criminal cases, Mohanlal said, “There is a government. Police are after those who committed mistakes, and there is a court. Tens of thousands of people are working in the industry. It should move ahead. We want to save the industry. We can talk about the mistakes later… The report talks about how to take the industry forward,” he said.