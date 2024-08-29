Parvathy said, "The first thought that I had when I heard the news about this collective resignation was, 'How cowardly. How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to media'"

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who recently appeared in the film 'Thangalaan', has strongly reacted to veteran actor Mohanlal's resignation as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report, which led to sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee. She called the move ‘cowardly’ for not acknowledging the gravitas of the issue.

What Parvathy said about Mohanlal’s resignation from AMMA

In an interview with Mojo Story, Parvathy said, "The first thought that I had when I heard the news about this collective resignation was, 'How cowardly. How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to media'. That was the immediate cop-out. Again the onus falls on us women to take the conversations and debates forward and all of it. It would have been amazing if they had at least shown the intention to work with the government and stakeholders and figure a way out.”

Parvathy asks why women have to bear the brunt time and again

She continued, “This is the same executive committee that welcomed the prime accused in the 2017 sexual assault case back into its fold when the case was still going on. This is the same executive committee that claimed none of these things actually existed until the allegations against them came out. Also, it was very careless of the government to make statements like, ‘If the women have complaints, they should just file an FIR and come up with names.’”

“Again the onus is put on women to name and shame and take the brunt of it after that. My question’s always been, what is the proof of justice you can show for you to demand that we must name and shame (the perpetrators)? After that, what happens to us, our careers, lives, legal fees, and mental health issues? No one gives a damn about that. Why, again and again, the onus is put on the women to take care of the problems that are not caused by us?” she added.

About the Justice Hema Committee report

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijayan government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

