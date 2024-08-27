After the Hema Committee report was made public, people looked at AMMA for answers on sexual harassment against women in the industry. Amid growing tension, Mohanlal and other office bearers have resigned from their posts

A week after the Hema Committee report was made public, superstar Mohanlal resigned as the president of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Not just him but all officer bearers have tendered their resignation. The Hema Committee report submitted to the government in 2019 reveals shocking details of women's working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. After the report came out, several women artists came out and started narrating harrowing experiences in the patriarchal industry. The resignations come amidst a barrage of sexual harassment and assault allegations against many people in the Malayalam film industry, including three members of the AMMA executive committee — ex-general secretary Siddique, vice-president Jeyan R, and joint secretary Baburaj.

“AMMA has decided to disperse the executive committee on moral grounds in the light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months,” the statement read.

What is the Hema Committee and why was it formed?

The committee was established in 2018 to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry, following the sexual assault case of a prominent actress in October 2017. The idea behind setting up the committee was to examine multiple sexual harassment complaints and to recommend actions against such wrongdoings.

The committee, chaired by retired Justice K. Hema, included a diverse panel of industry professionals.

Hema Committee's findings

The much-awaited Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of female professionals. It has alleged that a "criminal gang" controls the industry, where unyielding women are squeezed out. The panel's report also alleged that there is a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors, and production controllers.

The report sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work. Women actors who are ready to compromise are given code names, and those who are not willing to yield are pushed out of the field, as per the report.

A copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act, five years after its submission to the government. In a series of shocking and shameful revelations, the report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry. Many of those who suffered sexual harassment were reluctant to complain to the police due to fear, the report said.