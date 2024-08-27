Actress accuses four prominent Malayalam film industry actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh; protests erupt, calls for resignation and investigation intensify

M Mukesh, an actor, MLA; The Hema Committee report being submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the panel members on December 31, 2019; Congress Youth workers stage a protest. File pic

A female actor in Malayalam cinema levelled sexual abuse allegations against four prominent male actors, including M Mukesh, on Monday, causing further upheaval in the film industry already reeling from the Justice K Hema Committee’s explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals.

Hours after the actress levelled the allegations against Mukesh, a CPI(M) MLA, in interviews with news channels, workers from Yuva Morcha and Mahila Congress organised separate marches towards his residence in Kollam, demanding that a case be registered against him and that he resign as a legislator.

The Kollam MLA has not responded to the allegations.

The female actor also levelled sexual abuse allegations against three other prominent actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, actor Maniyanpilla Raju has called for an investigation into the allegations surfacing in the Malayalam film industry. He told reporters that many more revelations will come out, and there will be multiple interests behind them.

“Some people will try to capitalise on the situation. Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary,” Raju said.

Satheesan slams Kerala government

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday alleged that the Left government was trying to shield the perpetrators of sexual abuse against women in the Malayalam film industry by not initiating an investigation based on the Justice Hema Committee Report. A day after the state government formed a special team to probe the sexual atrocities faced by female actors, Satheesan questioned why male officers were appointed above the woman IPS officer in the investigation team. “The opposition had demanded that a team led by senior women IPS officers should investigate based on the statements given by the victims to the Hema Committee. However, the press release issued by the CM’s office regarding the investigation does not even mention the Hema Committee,” the Congress leader said.

