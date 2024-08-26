I would like to trust what CM Vijayan has said: Kerala Governor Khan on Hema Committee report

The Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that he would like to trust Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he said that if the victims of sexual abuses in the Malayalam film industry come forward then the process of law will be set in motion. The Governor was reacting to the questions related to the Hema Committee report that revealed sexual abuses in the Malayalam film industry. The Opposition in Kerala has asked for an investigation into the revelations in the report.

"I think the chief minister on record said that if they come with specific complaints, the process will be set in motion. He has already said it. I am not saying anything because I do not deal with the subject," Khan said. "But I would like to trust what the chief minister has said, that if the victims come forward and they file a complaint against those perpetrators, then the process of law will be set in motion," he added.

The Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry. "In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"It was decided to form a special investigation team, led by IGP G Sparjan Kumar, to look into these complaints and revelations. "Following the release of the Hema Committee Report last week, which revealed numerous instances of sexual abuse in the film industry, many women have come forward, reporting experiences of sexual harassment in the industry. The CMO release stated that the investigation team would include senior women police officers and operate under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

Last week, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, which revealed several instances of sexual harassment of female actors in the Malayalam film industry. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that if any of those who testified before the Hema Commission come forward with complaints, appropriate action will be taken. "No matter how high-ranking, everyone will be held accountable before the law," he said.

On Saturday, Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demanded an investigation into the shocking allegations about the Malayalam film industry detailed in the report. Justice Hema Committee report, based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals has revealed details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of casting couches and poor working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to ANI, LoP VD Satheesan, said, "The government knows the fact that a series of offences have been committed. Despite knowing all this, the government is not taking any action. They are not ready to make an investigation team. We demand the government to constitute an investigation team."

Last week a redacted version on the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It has recorded shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of women professionals.The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of the witnesses as well as the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is under the clutches of the about 10 to 15 male producers, directors and actors who are in the forefront and control the industry.

