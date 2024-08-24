NIA arrests harbourer of prime assailant in Kerala Prof palm chopping case

Savad was earlier taken into custody by NIA from Kannur in January 2024 with the help of various security agencies after evading arrest for more than 13 years

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) tracked down and arrested the harbourer of the prime assailant on Friday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Kerala Professor palm chopping case. According to NIA, the accused, C Shafeer, a cadre of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), had provided shelter to Savad when the latter had absconded after the attack on retired Professor T J Joseph, at Muvattupuzha in July 2010. NIA investigations have revealed that Shafeer was purportedly involved in several violent acts for PFI.

Savad was earlier taken into custody by NIA from Kannur in January 2024 with the help of various security agencies after evading arrest for more than 13 years. A hit team member of PFI, he was chargesheeted in January 2021 in the case, which was one of the earliest such incidents in India reflecting the ideology of violent extremism being pursued by the organisation.

A total of 19 accused have so far been convicted for various offences under the IPC and UA(P) Act in the case, in which the professor's palm was brutally chopped off for alleged ridiculing of Prophet Mohammed in a Malayalam question paper prepared for the internal examination of BCom students at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki district, Kerala. PFI, now a proscribed unlawful association, has been targeting critics of Islam and prominent persons of other religions and has been carrying out the nefarious agenda to enforce the decisions of Darul Katha, their pseudo court, as part of its conspiracy to overthrow India's democratically elected government and establish an Islamic State in the country by 2047.

