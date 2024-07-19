Breaking News
NIA arrests key aide of Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist

Updated on: 19 July,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The NIA has arrested a key aide of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in a major terror network case involving the supply of deadly weapons for extortion from businessmen among others, an official statement said on Friday.


Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in the statement.


Balli was found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa’s agents in Punjab, it said.


The weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, it said.

NIA’s investigations in the case had led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta, the NIA said.

Investigations in the case, registered by NIA suo moto on July 10, 2023, revealed that Baljeet Singh had also provided weapons to Satta as part of a larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from Canada to promote terror in India, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits, the statement said. PTI AKV RHL

