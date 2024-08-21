With the Mpox threat looming large, Kerala is taking no chances, and the health department is working overtime to ensure that the state remains safe, an official statement said

The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday sounded an alert in the state following reports of Mpox (also known as Monkeypox) outbreaks in several countries, reported the PTI.

According to state Health Minister Veena George, anyone arriving from countries where Mpox has been reported must undergo screening at airports, as per the PTI.

If symptoms are detected, they will be isolated and treated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government in 2022.

The state has gone into high vigilance mode, with surveillance teams in place at all airports to screen passengers arriving from affected nations, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

"All government and private hospitals must strictly follow the SOP if anyone with Mpox symptoms arrives," Veena George said in a statement, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the PTI, the Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

The health department has assured that necessary precautions are in place to prevent the spread of the disease in the state. The public has been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious symptoms to the health department immediately.

With the Mpox threat looming large, Kerala is taking no chances, and the health department is working overtime to ensure that the state remains safe, the statement said.

Earlier, AIIMS Delhi had on Tuesday issued guidelines for handling suspected Monkeypox patients and allocated five beds for treatment in isolation.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) stated that the suspected patients should be immediately placed in a designated isolation area to minimise contact with other patients and staff.

According to the AIIMS SOP document, Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe.

The document outlined necessary steps to handle such cases in the AIIMS emergency department.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra had chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for Mpox treatment amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection of the infection.

(with PTI inputs)