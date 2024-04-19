Malayalam cinema's iconic pair Mohanlal and Shobana reunite for Tharun Moorthy's 'L360'

Mohanlal and Shobana are all set to reunite on screen. The film will mark their 56th film together and will be directed by Tharun Moorthy

Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal and Shobana have worked together in over 50 films including 'Thenmavin Kombathu', 'Pavithram', 'Valanakalude Naadu', 'Manichithrathazhu', and others. They last shared screen in the film 'Mampazhakkalam' directed by Joshiy. In good news for the fans of the iconic pair, Mohanlal and Shobana are all set to reunite on screen.

Mohanlal and Shobana will be seen sharing the screen in Tharun Moorthy's upcoming directorial 'L360'. Shobana took to her Instagram handle to share the news and expressed her excitement for the same. She stated, “Good morning. It’s a great day to announce that I am doing a Malayalam movie after a long gap. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who the hero of the movie is? Yes, it is Mr. Mohanlal.”

The actress also highlighted that this will make Mohanlal's 360th film. This will also mark Mohanlal and Shobana's 56th film together.

Director Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the critically and commercially appreciated film 'Operation Java' in 2021. The film starred Lukman, Balu Vargehes, and Binu Pappu. His second project, 'Saudi Vellakka' (2022), also featured Lukman and Binu in key roles, alongside Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar.

Shobana had made her comeback to cinema in 2020 with the Malayalam film 'Varane Avashymundu' opposite Suresh Gopi. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The story of L360 has been written by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil. This marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role. The film is expected to hit the theatres during Puja holidays in October.