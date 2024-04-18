Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News
Rishab Shetty shares his experience meeting superstar Mohanlal

Updated on: 18 April,2024 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rishab Shetty took to social media handle to share pictures of him posing with Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed multi-faceted personalities in Indian Cinema. The 'Kantara' star is right now fully focused on the 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Recently Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty met actor Mohanlal.


This can't be denied both Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal are among the finest talents of Indian cinema. The 'Kantara' actor shared his experience meeting with Mohanlal on social media.


Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures with Mohanlal and captioned, "An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!" 


 
 
 
 
 
The pictures of Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audiences. They are in all praise for both of them and hail the duo saying, "Two passionate actors". Rishab Shetty right now is fully focused on the prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Ever since the announcement teaser has been out it has left everyone stunned with the look of Rishab and following the success of Kantara A Legend, he is set to take the audiences on divine experience like never before.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The film is in its shooting stage and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Announcing the prequel at Kantara's success meet last year, director-actor Rishab said, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

