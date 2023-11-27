Rishab Shetty transforms into a 'legend' in intriguing Kantara Chapter 1 teaser

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 1 First Look Teaser was unveiled today along with its first poster on social media

After the humongous success of Kantara in 2022, Rishab Shetty announced the film's prequel. Titled Kantara Chapter 1, it will explore the secrets of the divine land from Tulunadu. Amid the craze for the thriller, the makers released the first look poster along with an intriguing teaser.

The teaser begins with Rishab's Shiva running in a forest when a ring of fire surrounds him. A divine voice says, "Light. Everything is visible in light. But this is just not light." As he looks up at the moon, the voice continues saying, "It's vision. Vision that shows us what is, what was, and what will be tomorrow. Can you see it?"

The second half of the teaser shows Rishab's transformation into a beast-like person, who could be a 'legend'. With twinkling eyes, a thick beard, and long hair, the actor ups the anticipation. Smeared with blood, Rishab intrigues the viewers with yet another unique concept embedded in Indian folklore.

Kantara introduced the folk culture of Bhoota Kola followed by the Tulu community in the South of India. The film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Owing to the success and acclaim received by the original Kannada version, the makers decided to release it in Hindi a couple of days later. The prequel is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. The release date is yet to be announced.

Kantara Chapter 1 is going on floors today with the muhurat pooja. A grand and massive set is expected to be constructed for the period drama, where Rishab, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present. Following the muhurat pooja, the makers will kick off the principal photography for the film in December. The rest of the cast will be announced soon. Kantara also starred Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda.

Announcing the prequel at Kantara's success meet last year, director-actor Rishab said, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."